Art gets personal

Awaken the artist in you at a workshop on basic drawing skills

An art session that's part of the closing day at Making Art, an exhibition at Piramal Museum of Art, which looks at the history of art ma­t­e­rials and techni­q­ues, will introduce Mumbaikars to rapid sketching and the basic-yet-crucial method of observing and trying your hand at drawing from a live subject by focusing on a single aspect.

In collaboration with Mumbai-based group Urban Sketchers, this open session is ideal for young adults, art enthusiasts, design students, working professionals and anyone above the age of eight, who wants to explore the craft of drawing. "An interesting aspect for the participants would be to look at a live model from 360 degrees, as that is an option we don't get anywhere except at art schools. They will be taught to focus on the different aspects of the object," says Sayali Mundye, who is part of outreach and programming at the museum.

On July 7, 2 pm to 5 pm

At Piramal Museum of Art, B wing, ground floor, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park.

Email (to RSVP) artfoundation@piramal.com

Cost Rs 299

