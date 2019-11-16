Migration has become more common today than ever before, with more people seeking better opportunities. While this type of migration is more geographic in nature, there is also the intellectual kind, where we see artists moving in search of inspiration.

Explore all facets of migration at an exhibition called 'Shifting Borders' set up in an art gallery in Thane this weekend. For their open studio day, they have a curated set of artists, including Obayaa from Mumbai, whose artworks are representative of migration.

ON November 16, 11 am

AT Piramal Art Residency, Balkum Road, Dhokali, Thane West.

LOG ON TO insider.in

