Art of appreciation

The lecture will teach participants how to analyse various visual and contextual aspects of a piece of art

Apart from having the skill of creating art, there is also a skill required to assess, appreciate and review art that not many people possess. Looking Closely is an introductory session on art appreciation for beginners that will take you through different works of art and unravel its layers. The lecture will teach participants how to analyse various visual and contextual aspects of a piece of art. While the first half of the session will involve discussing the works of eminent Indian artistes, the latter half will focus on appreciating the art on display at the exhibition Before The Canvas by curator Vaishnavi Ramanathan, who is also the facilitator of the session.

On August 20, 6 pm

At Piramal Museum of Art, B wing, Peninsula Corporate Park, Lower Parel.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

