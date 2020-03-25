Art of the matter

Lunch time canvas

Children's author and The Kennedy Center's education artist-in-residence, Mo Willems, has invited everyone into his studio with a new live-streaming series, Lunch Doodle. The creator of Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! has been sharing his "garden" of ideas from his notes, explaining how picture books are made, and taking everyone on a step-by-step process of sketching some of his popular characters, like the cute, bespectacled Gerald from the Elephant and Piggie series.

Log on to youtube.com/user/TheKennedyCenter/videos

Go wild and arty

Award-winning American illustrator Carson Ellis started the Quarantine Art Club on her Instagram page, posting assignments like self-portraits, treasure maps, and symmetrical butterfly drawings. Apart from adding tips and video tutorials with the assignments, Ellis posts random prompts to get her followers to ideate. A recent one included "has six eyes, wearing a wide-brimmed hat" and "carrying flowers". Put on your thinking caps and join the club!

Log on to instagram.com/carsonellis on weekdays

Bring characters to life

Instead of swooning over Baby Yoda, you could learn to create your own. This is one of the first characters that Jarrett J Krosoczka (JJK), author and illustrator of Hey Kiddo, Lunch Lady and the Cyborg Substitute, teaches on his free live sketching tutorial, Draw Everyday with JJK. In 20- to 30-minute episodes, Krosoczka focuses on key areas of illustration, like expressions, body language, and proportions. His studio that is every comic book fan's delight is also worth checking out.

Log on to youtube.com/user/studiojjk

