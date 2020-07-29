Art of the matter

Get ready to turn your most imaginative craft ideas into reality. Gaurav Juyal from Disney's Art Attack will help you learn the skills of an ideal artist. From ideating to drawing a plan of action, this week-long course by CounterCulture Art Unlocked will help young minds master different creative aspects — art, craft, science projects, random moments of tinkering and everything in between.

On July 29, 5.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 300

