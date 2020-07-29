Search

Art of the matter

Updated: Jul 29, 2020, 10:45 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Introduce your little one to the world of art with a week-long course

Get ready to turn your most imaginative craft ideas into reality. Gaurav Juyal from Disney's Art Attack will help you learn the skills of an ideal artist. From ideating to drawing a plan of action, this week-long course by CounterCulture Art Unlocked will help young minds master different creative aspects — art, craft, science projects, random moments of tinkering and everything in between.

On July 29, 5.30 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 300

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK