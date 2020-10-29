Art of their own

Right now, we're thinking deeply about things that matter and that manifests differently for everyone — writers write, musicians make music and artists, art. While the art challenge Inktober occupies Instagram (IG) , many artists have been working on series of works independently. Here are three worth checking out.

It takes two

Our shared moments of joy with another person keep us going during difficult times like quarantine. These moments do not have to be extraordinary; it could be as simple as having your toddler hug your calves while you cook in the kitchen, or an impromptu guitar session with your partner. And Prathamesh Shedge has captured it all in a series on quarantine couples. "Quarantine can be rough but it doesn't have to be," he says.

No shame in this



Rathore's sketch of the "pear shape" archetype

Nobody tells us our body is perfect. There's always something that is wrong with it," says Shivranjana Rathore. This month, the Bengaluru-based artist and writer started drawing one archetype of the body that is hated and scrutinised upon under the patriarchal gaze. The "behenji" with a long plait and folded dupatta or the male with a receding hairline — we can all relate because we've either been there or done that. And Rathore adds that people who've responded to her Body Shaming Archetypes are both, those who have been hurting, and those who have hurt others since the lockdown has resulted in people reflecting on their lives. "It's so stupid that we have these rules. But where are they written?" she asks.

An inkling for conservation



Kashmir red stag

Once the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) – India announced a competition on International Tiger Day in July, city-based illustrator Nikita Braggs was excited to participate in it. She digitally drew a tiger sitting by a puddle of water and was really happy with the result. That prompted her to work on a full-fledged series on endangered animals. And since then, she's illustrated over 10 animals including the giant panda, Kashmir red stag or Hangul and the Asiatic elephant, the largest living land animal in Asia.



The giant panda illustrated by Braggs

Having spent time on researching the animals and their habitats, Braggs states that her biggest learning from the series is the realisation that it takes a small change in the existing habits of humans to save the animals. "We've got to choose better products. A toothbrush, for instance, takes years to decompose," she says. The Andheri resident wants her designs to reach people and thus, hopes to have them on tote bags in the future.

