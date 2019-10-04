MENU

Art of words

Updated: Oct 04, 2019, 08:14 IST | The Guide Team

For, the book titled Art is a Verb by author and artist Likla, aims to allow young readers to understand the joy of creating. The workshop will have kids create their own story via art

If you are an art enthusiast who cringes when people can't tell 'their' from 'there', then this workshop and book launch is an ideal place to get your kids to fall in love with both art and the proper use of grammar. For, the book titled Art is a Verb by author and artist Likla, aims to allow young readers to understand the joy of creating. The workshop will have kids create their own story via art.

On October 5, 11 am
At Delhi Art Gallery, 58, VB Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort.
Call 49222700
Cost Rs 1,000

