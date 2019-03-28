Art that's far from the madding crowd

things-to-do

An exhibition that focuses on the cultural contribution that villages can make

Taking the form of a vibrant marketplace, an exhibition this weekend will showcase rural artisans and craftsmen who help propagate slow fashion, bespoke design and forest foods.

The event is being organised by Jiyo, an organisation that brings to light India's lesser known talents in the world of art of culture. Varieties of grass furniture, leather lamps, modular wall ties, tribal papier mache and cotton brocades will be up for sale at the event, apart from a host of other artefacts.

"Ten years ago, Jiyo was formed because we realised that for this sector to survive, it had to be re-imagined for contemporary markets," says Rajeev Sethi, the organisation's founder. He adds that this exhibition is an attempt to enter a metropolitan city like Mumbai and attract the corporate sector. It would, he concludes, be a step forward in ensuring that rural artisans get the financial rewards they deserve.

ON: March 30 to April 4, 6 pm to 10 pm

AT: Grand Hyatt Mumbai, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz East.

RSVP: 9810852182

