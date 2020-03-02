Artemis Fowl: The first look of this Disney adventure will blow you away!

What happens when fairy tales meet science fiction? Disney's first look at the thrilling, spellbinding and an invigorating adventure of Artemis Fowl is here to leave you in awe. Bringing the story of a 12-year-old genius who seeks to find his mysteriously disappeared father, this film is based on the popular book by Eoin Colfer.

The upcoming fantasy-fiction is set to unravel the secrets of a descendant of a criminal mastermind transcending into an advanced world of powerful fairies. The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Colin Farrell, Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel, Adrian Scarborough, and Miranda Raison. Artemis Fowl will hit the Indian theatres in May 2020.

Watch the trailer here:

This is surely going to be a treat for kids and families and don't be surprised if this Hollywood film overpowers Bollywood films at the box-office!

