Arthritis-hit Caroline Wozniacki hopes to inspire others

tennis

Arthritis-hit Danish tennis star Wozniacki wants others suffering from the condition to learn how to stay positive

Caroline Wozniacki

World No. 3 Caroline Wozniacki said she hopes to become an inspiration for fellow sufferers of rheumatoid arthritis as her shock diagnosis drew support and sympathy yesterday.

The Dane revealed she was suffering from the condition after crashing out of the WTA Finals against Elina Svitolina late on Thursday, ending her title defence. Wozniacki was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, which causes swelling of the joints and fatigue, before the US Open. She said she felt unwell after Wimbledon, before waking up during the Rogers Cup in August unable to lift her arms. "I thought it was just the flu. After the US Open, I went to see one of the best doctors there is and started treatment. In the beginning, it was a shock.

You feel like you're the fittest athlete out there... and all of a sudden you have this to work with. It is what it is, and you just have to be positive," she told journalists in Singapore.

Wozniacki said she would now learn more about rheumatoid arthritis and how to manage it. "I caught it somewhat early, so that's great," she said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever