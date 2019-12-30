Arti and Mahira talk about friendships after Bigg Boss 13

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

No one in this world can understand you better than your best friend and while they know all the secrets from your black book, your group of friends are vital to your sanity. The contestants in the Bigg Boss House have a different kind of bond with each other since they’ve lived together and spent months in each other’s company. In the latest clip of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, catch Arti and Mahira discuss who they will remain friends with after the show.

Initiating the conversation, Arti said, "With whom will you keep friendship outside the Bigg Boss house?". Mahira pointed towards Arti and Paras as Arti agrees and then goes on to name Shefali Jariwala. She explains how since no one else is coming to her mind, she may not remain friends with them.

Speaking to Mahira, Arti said, "I am already friends with Sidharth Shukla. But I don't talk to him often. I am also in talking terms with Rashami. She is a good friend, always been there in the bad times."

When Mahira mentions Vishal and how she may or may not talk to him since she is not too fond of him, Arti agrees but says, “I will talk but I cannot be friends."

It is great to see all the budding friendships and relationships in Bigg Boss this season. Tune in to Unseen Undekha on VOOT to catch all the latest gossip on the lives of the contestants.

