Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana's anthem Shuru Karein Kya to be an angry rap

The anthem of Article 15 'Shuru Karein Kya' will be an angry rap featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor who looked a perfect heroic cop will also be the part of the video. Talking about this song, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shared, "This song is a call to action. It has youngsters saying what needs to be done for the country right away, so the title Shuru Karein Kya." The director wanted a rustic touch to the song and without the texture of any dialect but in pure Hindi.

The first song will ask a serious question to the youth of India. The rap will be composed by Devin "DLP" Parker and Gingger Shankar. It is an angry rap video featuring four rappers, Kunal Pandagle (Kaam Bhaari), Chaitanya Sharma (Slow Cheetah), Nitin Sharma (Spit Fire) and Deepa Unnikrishnan (DeeMC).

The trailer has sent waves of curiosity all across before its release and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 has garnered immense, unprecedented attention for its plot and gripping storyline.

'Article 15' is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown on the opening night.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios, the film is sure to put the audience in a social perspective.

