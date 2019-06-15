Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana's Naina Yeh song is a romantic ballad
Naina Yeh song from Article 15 showcases Ayushmann Khurrana's love life with Isha Talwar
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 is creating an immense buzz among the audience. His cop-avatar is receiving tremendous praise and appreciation from industry insiders and his fans. Finally. after an angry rap anthem, Shuru Karein Kya, the makers have released the first romantic song titled, Naina Yeh starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Isha Talwar.
Take a look at the song here:
After releasing a hard-hitting trailer, and thought-provoking posters, the makers have released the first romantic number from the film, which showcases Ayushmann Khurrana's love life. Ever since the song came out, the fans haven't stopped pouring in their appreciation for Ayushmann Khurrana and are excited to witness the film on the big screen.
The fresh chemistry of Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Isha Talwar is sure to win millions of hearts where the two are seen romancing in the song. 'Article 15' is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown at the opening night.
The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios, the film is sure to put the audience through a social perspective.
