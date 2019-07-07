Article 15 box office collection: The cop drama mints Rs 41 crores in the first 10 days

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his choice of films and his relevant performances. The actor makes sure he pours in his blood, sweat and soul in all of his films, and his effort shows at the box office. Ayushmann's cop drama, Article 15, has been creating quite the buzz in theatres across India. On day 10 since its release, the film has collected total of 40.86 crores.

The investigative drama Article 15 has collected a fair amount of 3.67 cr on Tuesday. In Week 1 it minted, Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr, Tue 3.67 cr, Wed 3.48 cr, Thu 3.05 cr. Whereas on the ninth day, it minted a whopping 4 crores in India business and the total rocked up to 40. 86 crores nationwide.

The film set the cash registers ringing despite facing tough competition with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh.

The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is inspired by the heinous Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive. The investigative drama, Article 15 has struck the right chord with Bollywood as well at the film’s special screening. All the personalities who watched the film were touched by its gritty and hard-hitting content which emphasises on the atrocities in the society and has come forward appreciating Anubhav Sinha's path-breaking movie and Ayushmann Khurrana's promising acting

The trailer of the film, released some time back, narrated the hard-hitting tale of the honour killing and the feckless attitude of the police department in dealing with the matters.

The film features Ayushmann in a never-seen-before cop avatar with a heroic element to the character. With a no-nonsense appearance, the character has already become a hit among the audience with a realistic portrayal.

Article 15 has a stellar support cast of Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub who deliver a power-packed collective performance along with Ayushmann, an actor who has a profound ability to identify great scripts.

