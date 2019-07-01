Article 15 Box Office: Film rakes in Rs 20.04 crore in its opening weekend

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 is doing really good business at the Box Office. The crime thriller collected Rs 20.04 crore in its opening weekend.

A still from the movie Article 15

Ayushamnn Khurrana starrer Article 15, which hit cinema theatres on June 28, had a good opening weekend at the Box Office. Amid the controversy surrounding the film, with threats from some fringe outfits, it managed to rake in Rs 5.02 crore on Friday, Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday and maintaining a stable Day 3, it raked in Rs 7.77 crore on Sunday. Article 15 now stands at a total of Rs 20.04 crore after its three days run at the Box Office.

According to Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Article 15 is Ayushmann Khurrana's second highest opening weekend grosser, after his 2018 hit film Badhaai Ho. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "2018: #BadhaaiHo Rs 45.70 cr [extended 4-day weekend] 2019: #Article15 Rs 20.04 cr 2018: #AndhaDhun Rs 15 cr 2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan Rs 14.46 cr 2017: #BareillyKiBarfi Rs 11.52 cr."

The film set the cash registers ringing despite facing tough competition with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh, making the business of Rs 20.04 crore in three days.

The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is inspired by the heinous Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive.

The trailer of the film, released some time back, narrated the hard-hitting tale of the honour killing and the feckless attitude of the police department in dealing with the matters.

Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of the stellar cast of the film. The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, opened in theatres on June 28.

