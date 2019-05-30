Article 15: Here's what you need to know about the constitutional right

national

Article 15, Anubhav Sinha's directorial venture, is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival

The makers of Article 15 have released two teasers which have already set the tone for the trailer. Ayushmann Khurrana in the trailer is seen asking a question that will surely shake your foundations. He asked, “Aapki aukaad aapko yeh trailer dekhne ki anumati Nahi deti... Is bhed-bhaav se bura laga na? Bharat ke pichre jaati ke logo ko aisa ahsaas har din hota hai."

Ayushmann's dialogue is the stark reflection of the injustice happening in our country. The teasers of 'Article 15' is a hard-hitting reminder that the fundamental rights which the constitution provides us have been compromised.

As the trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 is creating buzz on the Internet, here's what Article 15 of our constitution is all about, as stated by CAD India.

(1) The State shall not discriminate against any citizen on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any of them.

(2) No citizen shall, on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any of them, be subject to any disability, liability, restriction or condition with regard to—

(a) access to shops, public restaurants, hotels and places of public entertainment; or

(b) the use of wells, tanks, bathing ghats, roads and places of public resort maintained wholly or partly out of State funds or dedicated to the use of the general public.

(3) Nothing in this article shall prevent the State from making any special provision for women and children.

(4) Nothing in this article or in clause (2) of article 29 shall prevent the State from making any special provision for the advancement of any socially and educationally backward classes of citizens or for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.

(5) Nothing in this article or in sub-clause (g) of clause (1) of article 19 shall prevent the State from making any special provision, by law, for the advancement of any socially and educationally backward classes of citizens or for the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes in so far as such special provisions relate to their admission to educational institutions including private educational institutions, whether aided or unaided by the State, other than the minority educational institutions referred to in clause (1) of article 30.

Article 15, Anubhav Sinha's directorial venture, is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown on the opening night. The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios, the film is sure to give the audience a new social perspective.

Here are the teasers of Ayushmann Kurrana's Article 15:

