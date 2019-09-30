Article 370: JP Nadda to address seminar in Chandigarh
The Central government had abrogated Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution on August 5, and the Parliament had passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act, 2019, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories
Chandigarh: BJP national working president JP Nadda will address a seminar on Article 370 at the party office here today.
"BJP National Working President JP Nadda will inaugurate newly built infrastructure and address a seminar on Article 370 on September 30 at BJP City office in Chandigarh," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the party.
Last month, the Central government had abrogated Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution, and the Parliament had passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act, 2019, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without one.
Besides this, Nadda will also meet senior retired officers of the Army and Police at the residence of retired Punjab Police DGP, PC Dogra.
