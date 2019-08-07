Article 370: PM Modi says to people of Jammmu and Kashmir, 'A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits'

national

PM Modi assures that Jammu and Kashmir will not remain a union territory forever and will become a state once again one day after the situation improves in the region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pic courtesy: mid-day archives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reached out to people of Jammu and Kashmir assuring them that the change would spell their liberation from corruption. Modi's message came after the abrogation of Article 370 in the parliament.

PM Modi in a series of tweets, which were in five different languages- English, Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, and Ladakhi, said that Jammu and Kashmir will become a state once again one day after situation improves. He also assured that the state will not remain a union territory forever.

In a series of tweet Modi said, “The home minister’s statement that J&K will become a state again one day at the appropriate time if the situation improves and that we don’t want it to remain UT forever has been welcomed by the local population.”

“I salute my sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for their courage and resilience. For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people’s empowerment. Jammu and Kashmir is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits!” he said on Twitter.

Speaking about the renewed unity of India following the abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi on twitter wrote, “Together we are, together we shall rise and together we will fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians! A momentous occasion in our Parliamentary democracy, where landmark bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir have been passed with overwhelming support!”

à¤à¤¤à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤ à¤à¥à¤·à¤£à¥¤ à¤à¤à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤ à¤à¤à¤¡à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¤à¤à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤à¤¦!



à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤¸à¤¦à¥à¤¯ à¤²à¥à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤à¤ à¤à¥à¤°à¤µ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤·à¤£ à¤¹à¥, à¤à¤¹à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤®à¥à¤®à¥-à¤à¤¶à¥à¤®à¥à¤° à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤à¤¤à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤ à¤¬à¤¿à¤² à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨ à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

PM also clarified that the Bills pertinent to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will ensure integration and empowerment. “These steps will bring the youth into the mainstream and give them innumerable opportunities to showcase their skills and talents. Local infrastructure will significantly improve,” he wrote.

Ø¬Ù ÙÚº Ù Ú©Ø´Ù ÛØ± Ø³Û Ù ØªØ¹ÙÙ Ø¨Ù Ø§ØªØ­Ø§Ø¯ Ø§ÙØ± Ø§Ø®ØªÛØ§Ø± Ú©Ø§Ø±Û Ú©Ù ÛÙÛÙÛ Ø¨ÙØ§Ø¦ÛÚº Ú¯ÛÛ ÛÛ Ø§ÙØ¯Ø§Ù Ø§Øª Ø¬Ù ÙÚº Ù Ú©Ø´Ù ÛØ± Ú©Û ÙÙØ¬ÙØ§ÙÙÚº Ú©Ù ÙÙÙ Û Ø¯Ú¾Ø§Ø±Û Ù ÛÚº ÙØ§Ø¦ÛÚº Ú¯Û Ø§ÙØ± Ø§ÙÛÛÚº Ø§Ù¾ÙÛ ÛÙØ± Ù ÙØ¯Û Ø§ÙØ± ØµÙØ§Ø­ÛØª Ú©Ø§ Ù Ø¸Ø§ÛØ±Û Ú©Ø±ÙÛ Ú©Û ÙØ³ÛØ¹ Ù ÙØ§ÙØ¹ ÙØ±Ø§ÛÙ Ú©Ø±ÛÚº Ú¯ÛÛ Ù ÙØ§Ù Û Ø¨ÙÛØ§Ø¯Û ÚÚ¾Ø§ÙÚÛ Ù ÛÚº Ø§ÛÙ Ø§ØµÙØ§Ø­ Ø±ÙÙÙ Ø§ ÛÙ Ú¯ÛÛ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

The Prime Minister also congratulated the people of Ladakh on the formation of a new Union Territory. He said, “Special congratulations to the people of Ladakh! It is a matter of great joy that their long-standing demand of being declared a Union Territory has been fulfilled. This decision will give impetus to the overall prosperity of the region and ensure better developmental facilities”.

à¤²à¤¦à¥à¤¦à¤¾à¤ à¤¦à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤®à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦à¥¤ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¥ à¤à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤à¥à¤¶à¥ à¤¦à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¾à¤® à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¥ à¤à¥à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¥à¤° à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤¦à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤°à¤à¥ à¤®à¤à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¥¤ à¤à¥à¤¶à¤¹à¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¥à¥à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¤à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤ à¤¬à¥à¤¹à¤¤à¤° à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤ à¤¯à¤à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤¬à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤¨à¥¤ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

He also took the opportunity to recall the association of former key leaders of the country who offered a great contribution in the past in connection with the bills passed.

“The passage of key Bills pertaining to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are a fitting tribute to the great Sardar Patel, who worked for India’s unity, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, whose views are well known and Dr. SP Mookerjee who devoted his life for India’s unity and integrity”, he wrote on Twitter.

à½¡à½²à¼à½à¾²à½²à½à½¦à¼à½ à½à½¢à¼à½£à¼à½¦à¾£à½à¼à½à¼à½à½¼à½à¼à½ à½ºà½¦à¼à½à½à¼à½à½à½à¼à½à½¼à¼à½à¼à½à½à¼à½à½²à½¦à¼à½¡à½´à½£à¼à½£à½²à¼à½à½¼à¼à½¦à¾à¾±à½¼à½à¼à½¢à¾©à½à¼à½à½ºà½à¼Sarder Patelà¼à½£à¼à½à¾±à½à¼à½ à½à½´à½£à¼à½à½´à¼à½à½¼à¼à½¤à½ºà½¦à¼à½¡à½²à½à¼à½à½¼à½à¼à½à½¼à½à¼à½à½²à½¦à¼à½¡à½´à½£à¼à½à½ à½²à½ à¼à½¦à¾à¾²à½²à½£à¼à½£à¼à½à½¼à½¢à¼à½à½ºà¼à½¡à½²à½à¼à½à½²à½à¼à½¡à½à¼Dr,Babasaheb Anbedkarà¼à½¢à½²à½¦à¼à½à¾²à½²à½à½¦à¼à½à¾²à½à½¦à¼

370à½ à½²à¼à½à¼à½¢à½à¼à½à½²à¼à½à½¦à½à¼à½à½¢à¼à½à½¼à½à¼à½ à½´à½à½¦à¼à½à½ºà¼à½¡à½²à½à¼à½à½²à½à¼à½¡à½à¼ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it. The lower house of parliament also passed the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

