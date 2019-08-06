Article 370 scrapped: What lies ahead for Jammu and Kashmir after bifurcation

national

The decision would run changes in not just the map of Kashmir but in the administration of the two newly-formed union territories Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh

Home Minister Amit Shah at a Parliament session. Pic: Agencies

The Centre’s proposal of abrogation of Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir has resulted in splitting the state into two union territories— Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. With Jammu and Kashmir being a union territory with a legislature and Ladakh being one without legislature, the number of union territories in the country will now stand at nine.

This decision has come after the buildup of troops in the valley and sudden cancellation of the Amarnath yatra following a ‘terror threat’, shut down of internet and mobile communications services and placing prominent leaders under house arrest that threw Jammu and Kashmir off the edge. Curfew was imposed and locals were forced to remain indoors as proposal was being reviewed and discussed upon in the Parliament.

Also Read: Article 370 Modi-fied, Kashmir special no more

What Articles 370 and 35 (A) meant for Jammu and Kashmir

Article 370 gave special status to the Jammu and Kashmir as it had a different constitution, a separate flag and a set of temporary laws and provisions for the state, that are similar to the laws followed by the Indian Union. According to the Article 35 (A) that branched out of Article 370, the Union government had no rights to make any laws in the state. Back in 1956, the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir had granted powers to the assembly to define a permanent resident as a subject who has been residing in the state for past 10 years as of May 14, 1954 with a ‘legally acquired property’. Now that the articles have been done away with, the newly-formed union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh come under the Constitution (Applications to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019, making their residents liable to follow the same laws as the rest of the Indian states.

Also Read: Article 370 scrapped in J&K: This one is for Syama Prasad Mukherjee, says CM

Mixed Reactions

The bill that was passed with the majority of 125 votes in favour and 61 against was welcomed with all kinds of reactions from leaders within the parliament and from different sections of the country. As many political parties were seen expressing their support for the move in the public sphere, many others were seen protesting it, calling the day as ‘the darkest day for Indian democracy’.

A historic day when the Rajya Sabha passed the #TripleTalaq Bill, earlier passed by Lok Sabha.

Govt of PM @narendramodi has fulfilled its commitment by giving justice to Muslim women.

No more Talaq-Talaq-Talaq!https://t.co/KwNL7OhbJP — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 30, 2019

Milind Deora, Mumbai Congress President: Unfortunate that #Article370 is being converted into liberal vs conservative debate.Parties should put aside ideological fixations&debate what’s best for India’s sovereignty,peace in J&K,jobs for Kashmiri youth&justice for Kashmiri Pandits pic.twitter.com/6BtZY6elou — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

Also read: Situation remained peaceful in Doda after Centre scrapped Article 370

The road ahead

Lieutenant Governors will be appointed for both union territories as a representative to the President of India. As Jammu and Kashmir would enjoy partial statehood, a chief minister and a council of ministers will also be appointed. Ladakh, being a union territory without a legislature like Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep will be governed directly by the Central government.

With inputs from PTI, ANI and other agencies

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever