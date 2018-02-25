Artificial ice stupa in Ladakh to solve water crisis

A man-made ice stupa has been created in Leh to conserve winter waste water to address the water scarcity during spring. The stupa has become a centre of attraction for thousands of tourist including locals



A man-made ice stupa has been created in Leh to conserve winter waste water to address the water scarcity during spring. The stupa has become a centre of attraction for thousands of tourist including locals. The natural glacier formed out of winter snowfall on higher reaches of a mountain serves as main source of water supply in Ladakh region for farmers. As the global warming resulted in shrinking of natural glaciers, the farmers in Ladakh are facing acute shortage of water for irrigation, especially during the spring season.

The winter waste water is stored in the shape of an ice stupa, which melts slowly during springtime, thus, providing an alternate source of water supply when natural glaciers don't melt properly in spring. The excess water from the stupa is stored in a tank constructed below it. Sonam Dorjay, 24, from Wakha village, said that the concept of ice stupa is based on an idea by Iceman of Ladakh Chhewang Norphel, who made artificial glaciers.

