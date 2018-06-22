Artificial rain experiment to be conducted in arid Solapur in 2 weeks

Artificial rain experiment will be conducted in the arid Solapur district in the next two weeks under a Ministry of Earth Sciences project, an Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology official said yesterday

To verify the actual rainfall precipitation, there have been 120 rain gauges put up in the periphery of 200 km around Solapur, an official of the Pune-based institute said. "It is a part of an ongoing project of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, which had earlier collected data and come up with the artificial rainfall project," he added.

When asked about utility of the experiment, the official said, "Similar seeding in the clouds will have to be successfully tested in various parts of the country. Once it is done, the government can formulate a plan based on results, and design a programme to undertake artificial rainfall programmes."

