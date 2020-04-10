'Artist' Mohammed Shami sketches after years, shares video on social media

A 21-day lockdown has brought out the artist in Mohammad Shami with the India pacer sharing a video of him painting during the lengthy forced break.

"Trying out some sketches after years...how do you think about the "The Artist Shami"?" Shami said in an Instagram post where he is seen giving finishing touches to a sketch.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill with sporting events like the Olympics also getting postponed. The Indian Premier League (IPL), which would have been in full swing by now, has also been pushed back until atleast April 15.

Earlier, Shami's pace colleague Jasprit Bumrah had brought out the gardener in him as he shared photos of his time with plants.

Bumrah had said he was using this off time to reflect on aspects of his life that are truly important.

"Using this time to reflect on the aspects of my life that are truly important and picking up some new hobbies along the way," Bumrah had said in a tweet with photos of him watering plants at home.

Among other Indian cricketers, Test opener Mayank Agarwal had shared a photo on Instagram where he is seen playing cards with his family. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted a funny video, shaking a leg with his father while others like wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant went through fitness drills.

Pacer Ishant Sharma had shared old photos with his wife while former India captain Anil Kumble brought out the photographer in him to the fore by sharing pictures he has clicked.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever