Artist Sanjay Kumar designs functional art from non-medical grade cane

Conceptualised by the Bengaluru-based sustainable design practice Rise Design Art, the pieces in the exhibition titled 'Inception Exhibit,' are designed by current artist-in-residence and National Institute of Design (NID) alumnus Sanjay Kumar

One of the artworks on display in the exhibition at the Bombay Art Society at Bandra. Pics/Sneha Kharabe

Bandra's Bombay Art Society played host to the launch last week of a unique exhibition, which displayed limited edition artwork made from non-medical grade cane. Conceptualised by the Bengaluru-based sustainable design practice Rise Design Art, the pieces in the exhibition titled 'Inception Exhibit,' are designed by current artist-in-residence and National Institute of Design (NID) alumnus Sanjay Kumar.

The cane used is, in fact, a remnant of the medical-grade cane used to make high-quality and affordable prosthetic legs, which they do under the Rise Design Lab. Founder Arun Cherian explained, "It is still very good cane. It's just that it isn't quite fit to make prosthetic legs.



Founder of Rise Design Art (left) Arun Cherian and artist Sanjay Kumar

We did extensive mechanical testing for 1,200 species of cane, and decided on the best one. After that, it has been segregated into two categories i.e. medical and non-medical. To ensure zero wastage, we thought why not make art that stands on its own merit?"

The proceeds from the event will go towards further subsidising the process of making prosthetic legs. The brand's products can range from Rs 5,000 to over Rs 1 lakh depending on the degree of amputation. The prices, Cherian said, are much lower than for products sold in developed nations. "We also want to promote artists, disability awareness, as well as generate interest towards the idea of zero wastage," he added.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the display, Kumar said, "There are eight pieces displayed and all of them are inspired by nature, as seen through my eyes. But all these works are also functional art. For example, there's a 16-feet chandelier, which is a plant." The exhibit will be on display until December 16.

