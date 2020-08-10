Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's special message for COVID-19 warriors. Seen it yet?

After spreading awareness with his unique sand art sculpture on how to wear a face mask properly, world-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, on Thursday, took to Twitter to share his latest sand art creation. Pattnaik's latest sand art sculpture is an appeal to all COVID-19 warriors to come forward and donate plasma to fight the global pandemic.

Sharing a picture of his latest artwork which he created on Puri beach in Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik said, "My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with message Please #DonatePlasmaSaveLife." He finished his appeal with the hashtag #FightAgainstCOVID19.

My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with message Please #DonatePlasmaSaveLife . #FightAgainstCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/pJvYd4lI9J — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 7, 2020

Pattnaik's latest sand art features portraits of a man and a woman, who are seen donating plasma after successfully recovering from the deadly virus. "Donate plasma, save life. Fight against COVID-19," read the text on Pattnaik's artwork.

Twitterati were in love with the meaningful appeal and agreed with Pattnaik's message. Taking to the comments section, one user said, "Please do your little responsibility it can save a life," while another wrote, "Amazing message by SandArt u r great."

Here's how netizens reacted:

@sudarsansand

Wonderful art. You are blessed with unique Art. Everytime with strong message to society. Thanks for the great art — Srinidhi NM à¤¶à¥ÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂ à¤­à¤ÂÂÂà¥¤ (@srinibhat1988) August 7, 2020

Please do your little responsibility it can save a life. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Saurav Singh Rajput (@Saurav_honey__) August 7, 2020

Amazing message by SandArt u r great ..Mahadev ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — RahulðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@IMRahul_09) August 7, 2020

Beautiful message ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂDeeply appreciate it @sudarsansand ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Dr. Arun Kumar Praharaj (@PraharajArun) August 7, 2020

Truly great !! — Dr. Pritish Sahu (@pritishsahu) August 7, 2020

A few days ago, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had assigned 20 ministers the responsibility of encouraging plasma donations in the state. The Odisha government has set up a Plasma Bank at Cuttack and two more will come up at the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneshwar and Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati Medical College & Hospital in Ganjam district's Brahmapur.

The state has already begun plasma therapy at Srirama Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack, SUM Hospital, and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneshwar, and the Tata COVID Hospital in Ganjamt.

On Monday, Odisharecorded the highest single-day surge of COVID-19 cases. Odisha registered 1,528 new Covid-19 positive cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Monday. This is the highest number of Covid-19 deaths reported in a single day in the state so far.

