Artistes not to perform for 10 days in protest

In a memorandum to Chief Minister Raghuvar Das, the artistes demanded immediate arrest of all the culprits, stringent action against them, and adequate compensation for the rape victims

The artistes demanded adequate security be provided to them during performance. Pic/PTI

Artistes of Jamshedpur have said they would not perform for 10 days in protest against the gang-rape of five women in Khunti district earlier this week.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister Raghuvar Das, the artistes demanded immediate arrest of all the culprits, stringent action against them, and adequate compensation for the rape victims. The memorandum was sent through East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar by a delegation of artistes from various organisations under the banner of 'Jamshedpur Kalakaar Sangh'.

In the memorandum, they described the gang-rape as "heinous and inhuman" and said artistes across the state were shocked by the incident. Five women working with an NGO were allegedly raped at gunpoint by a group of five men on Tuesday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever