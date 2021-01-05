Artistes reveal if live gigs and online gigs can go hand-in-hand

Something changed last year. Well, actually so much changed that, as we step into the early days of 2021, we might feel a bit like Rip Van Winkle who's woken up after 20 years to find that his whole world has been turned upside down. But we are talking specifically about the live music industry here, which was brought to its knees. Yet, the people involved behind the scenes eventually managed to escape the sword, coming up with alternative sources of revenue to keep themselves afloat even as the overall economy floundered. The foremost of these was the advent of digital live streams of gigs that people could enjoy from the safety of their homes. They became — if we are to regurgitate the biggest cliché of 2020 — "the new normal". That, specifically, is what changed last year.

But as we embark on another collective journey around the sun, actual live gigs — slowly but surely — are beginning to make a calibrated comeback with "unlock" rules now in place across India. What does this mean for online concerts? Will audiences soon chuck them into the dustbin like yesterday's newspaper? Will they say, "Enough is enough and we want the old normal back"?



Rap-rock duo EPR and GJ Storm

Not quite, feels Meghdut RoyChowdhury, who runs BlooperHouse Studios in Kolkata, apart from two live music venues in the same city, Topcat CCU and Up There. He's hosting a three-day virtual event called Blooper Fest this week, where a diverse range of artistes will perform sets from all three destinations. They include dream-folk act Whale in the Pond, Bangla rockers Prithibi, and rap-rock duo EPR and GJ Storm. But the gig featuring Bangladeshi songstress Sahana Bajpaie is the one RoyChowdhury refers to, to elucidate his point. "It has a hybrid format," he says, adding that even though the concert is planned as an intimate live performance with 70 people being allowed into Topcat CCU, it will — at the same time — be live-streamed on the venue's social media pages so that even listeners in places like Mumbai can tune in to catch Bajpaie in action. Two birds, in other words, will be killed with one stone.

And why not? RoyChowdhury points out that even when large-scale music festivals were held before the pandemic, they were never live-streamed. This meant that only the 15,000 or so people actually present at the event had access to the music. But had the gigs been simultaneously made available online, maybe 50,000 or more audience members could have logged in for the experience. This would have not just made the listening process more democratic, but also allowed the organisers to tap into a secondary stream of income. "It makes more sense financially to do both," RoyChowdhury says, adding that he firmly believes that this hybrid format is the sign of things to come.



Bangladeshi singer Sahana Bajpaie and entrepreneur Meghdut RoyChowdhury

And it also makes sense for the artistes, not just for the audience or the organisers. RoyChowdhury says that the idea for this set-up came to him thanks partly to an earlier conversation he had with Bajpaie, after she had performed at an online charity concert for frontline workers in Bangladesh. "She didn't like it," he reveals, adding, "She said that she sang all right. The band played well. But the lack of audience interaction bothered her." It's an understandable complaint; musicians often feed off audience reaction to get a feeling of validation for their art. But Bajpaie won't face the same problem when she plays at Blooper Fest, since the 70 people hanging on to every note will give her a visual sense of purpose, instead of her having to imagine an invisible audience.

So, overall, it's a win-win-win situation where the organisers, performers and the audience — both live and online — stand to reap the benefits. Yes, it's 2021. But let's face it. Until we are all vaccinated, there is still some time left for things to return to the way they were. Will this hybrid format be set in stone in the meantime, becoming the next noticeable change in the live music industry after online concerts last year? Well, let us wait, watch, and find out.

On January 8, 9 and 10, 5 pm onwards

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 150

