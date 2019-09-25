Artistic discoveries
A gallery in SoBo is celebrating two decades with fascinating artworks
Colaba gallery Art Musings is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. And as part of its year-long five-show sequence, the gallery is currently exhibiting the fourth show curated by Ranjit Hoskote. Titled Pilgrims in Space, Time, Identity, it showcases works by Maya Burman, Nalini Malani, Raghava KK and Shilo Shiv Suleman, where the artists depict their journeys of experimentation, exploration and discovery, with the theme of reimagining space, time and identity remaining constant.
Till October 26, 11 am to 7 pm
At Admiralty Bldg, Colaba Cross Lane.
Call 22163339
