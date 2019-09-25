MENU

Artistic discoveries

Published: Sep 25, 2019, 07:57 IST | The Guide Team

A gallery in SoBo is celebrating two decades with fascinating artworks

Maya Burman, The Sublime Lightness of Being - 3
Maya Burman, The Sublime Lightness of Being - 3

Colaba gallery Art Musings is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. And as part of its year-long five-show sequence, the gallery is currently exhibiting the fourth show curated by Ranjit Hoskote. Titled Pilgrims in Space, Time, Identity, it showcases works by Maya Burman, Nalini Malani, Raghava KK and Shilo Shiv Suleman, where the artists depict their journeys of experimentation, exploration and discovery, with the theme of reimagining space, time and identity remaining constant.

Till October 26, 11 am to 7 pm
At Admiralty Bldg, Colaba Cross Lane.
Call 22163339

