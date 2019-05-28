Artistic post by Mumbai Police on No Smoking is mind-blowing

national

Mumbai Police on Twitter shared a creative post campaigning against smoking and it will leave you stunned

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Mumbai Police

The Twitter account of Mumbai Police recently came up with a creative post to campaign against smoking on the social media platform. They came up with an artistic video to depict the impact of long-term smoking on human health and we must say it is the best thing you will see on the internet today.

It's only a matter of time that the smoke you consume today for a few minutes, will consume you forever.#NoSmoking pic.twitter.com/kDiNGT53Iy — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 27, 2019

The video includes a black and white sketched picture of someone holding a cigarette but when the sketch is burnt with a lighter, the hand holding the cigarette turns into bones. The video artistically shows what smoking does to a human body and the caption 'It's only a matter of time that the smoke you consume today for a few minutes, will consume you forever. #NoSmoking' is on point making it another win for the Mumbai Police and their social media game.

Recently, the Twitter account of Mumbai Police known for its quirky and funny posts, came up with another witty tweet to create awareness about drink and drive and we can not get enough of it. Mumbai Police on Twitter come up with the wittiest puns delivering the best social messages leaving their followers stunned and this time they incorporated the legendary card game 'UNO' to spread their message.

Mumbai Police posted this hilarious post captioning it as 'Numero 'Uno' response to drunk driving: NO. #DontDrinkAndDrive.' They have a unique way of moral policing their fans by incorporating humour with social messages. They actively create civic and social awareness through their hilarious posts and videos on the social media platform. Mumbai Police on Twitter has earned many youth followers for their witty yet responsible messages.

