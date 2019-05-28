Artistic post by Mumbai Police on No Smoking is mind-blowing
Mumbai Police on Twitter shared a creative post campaigning against smoking and it will leave you stunned
The Twitter account of Mumbai Police recently came up with a creative post to campaign against smoking on the social media platform. They came up with an artistic video to depict the impact of long-term smoking on human health and we must say it is the best thing you will see on the internet today.
It's only a matter of time that the smoke you consume today for a few minutes, will consume you forever.#NoSmoking pic.twitter.com/kDiNGT53Iy— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 27, 2019
The video includes a black and white sketched picture of someone holding a cigarette but when the sketch is burnt with a lighter, the hand holding the cigarette turns into bones. The video artistically shows what smoking does to a human body and the caption 'It's only a matter of time that the smoke you consume today for a few minutes, will consume you forever. #NoSmoking' is on point making it another win for the Mumbai Police and their social media game.
Recently, the Twitter account of Mumbai Police known for its quirky and funny posts, came up with another witty tweet to create awareness about drink and drive and we can not get enough of it. Mumbai Police on Twitter come up with the wittiest puns delivering the best social messages leaving their followers stunned and this time they incorporated the legendary card game 'UNO' to spread their message.
Mumbai Police posted this hilarious post captioning it as 'Numero 'Uno' response to drunk driving: NO. #DontDrinkAndDrive.' They have a unique way of moral policing their fans by incorporating humour with social messages. They actively create civic and social awareness through their hilarious posts and videos on the social media platform. Mumbai Police on Twitter has earned many youth followers for their witty yet responsible messages.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: The last hours that broke Payal's spirit
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Accused trio made Payal cry all morning on May 22
- Denying role, accused trio blame workload for Mumbai doctor's suicide
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Dean replaces unit head of gynaecology abruptly
- Murder and suicide after man forgets to delete ex-girlfriend's photos from phone
- Mumbai: Cops ensure runaway teen gets enrolled in acting school in Andheri
- Mumbai Crime: Extortionist who threatened Powai hotelier arrested
- Mumbai: Cotton ball removed from woman's private parts after 25 days
- Mumbai Crime: Casting director arrested for blackmailing 27-year-old model in Oshiwara
- Clearances done! Work on Bandra Reclamation-Worli Sea Link connector to start soon
- Won't move out of Aarey Colony, say tribals
- Mumbai: Dharavi debris removed, parked vehicles cleared by BMC
- Try these summer teas which will keep you hydrated
- Dr. Payal Tadvi's case 'castes' shadow over city campus
- Amid LS festivity, CM begins Assembly prep
- All you need to know about Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
- Student community demands justice for 'institutional murder' of Mumbai doctor
- Piyush Goyal, Vinod Kumar Yadav rap CR GM for not updating Rail Drishti data
- Uncle and aunt thrash pregnant woman to death over an egg cart
- Afroz Shah, Dia Mirza clean up beach in Mumbai
- Vintage Mumbai: 40 classic photos you may have never seen
- Mayawati, Kajol, Maneka Gandhi: Do you know these celebrities' educational qualifications?
- This yoga couple will give you serious relationship and fitness goals
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
India's first four-wheeler auto rickshaw comes to Mumbai