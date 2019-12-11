MENU
Artwork on Central Railway's Rajdhani Express pantry car make heads turn

Updated: Dec 11, 2019, 17:14 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar | Mumbai

The beautiful creative initiative was brought to life on the coach side by Rushal Karale, an in-house talent of Coaching Depot, Wadi bunder

Picture/Rajendra B Aklekar
Picture/Rajendra B Aklekar

The pantry car of CR's maiden Rajdhani Express has transformed into a canvas-on-wheel with beautiful, hand-painted historical sites along the route of the Rajdhani express adorning the coach sides.

The beautiful creative initiative was brought to life on the coach side by Rushal Karale, an in-house talent of Coaching Depot, Wadi bunder. A fine art graduate of the famous JJ school of art, Mumbai, Rushal has several works of art to his credit.

He had earlier created a mural of Mahatma Gandhi with pet bottle caps, on Gandhi Jayanti, this year. This current creation of historical sites along the Rajdhani route, is his creation, too. The coach goes into train service on December 11.

