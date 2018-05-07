'Arun Date enjoyed innumerable non-film hits'

After veteran singer Arun Date passes away due to ill health, nephew Samir on the niche he created



My uncle was a pioneer of Marathi bhavgeet. He started off as a ghazal singer, but in the '60s, was encouraged to sing in Marathi for the All India Radio. At the time, non-film music was only heard on the radio. His first bhavgeet, Shukratara Mand Vara, became a rage. He introduced a fresh and young wave to romantic Marathi songs. He was among the few Marathi artistes to have innumerable non-film hits, including, Haat Tuzha Haataat, Ya Janmavar Ya Jagnyavar and Sur Maagu Tula Mi Kasa, among others. Most Maharashtrians have his lyrics memorised. People were crazy about his music.

When I started singing as a child, Arun kaka would ask me to croon a couple of songs at his shows. Even when I perform live today, my fans request me to sing in Marathi, and I end up belting out his tracks. I have shared the stage with him on numerous occasions. Only a couple of years ago, we had launched a Marathi live concert called Nava Shukratara, [where] we sang his songs together. His legacy is great and I'm proud to take it forward.



Arun Date, the man

He was a people's person, always happy and smiling. I never saw him angry. He encouraged me a lot and would appreciate my singing [skills]. He would ask me to focus on independent music rather than render the songs [of others] or sing for films. The last time that I met him was about a year ago, he had gifted me a harmonium [then]. It was given to him by my grandfather. It's almost a 100 years old."

