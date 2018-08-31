Arun Ferreira's neighbourhood in Mumbai left gaping by 'movie-like scenes'

national

Just like the 10-hour raid at Arun Ferreira's residence in Thane and his subsequent detention, Thursday's action, too, left his neighbours, especially the children from the area, wide-eyed, and a little scared

Sharon society in Thane where Arun Ferreira stays. File Pic

Lawyer Arun Ferreira's house arrest began early last morning, when the Pune police along with Naupada cops escorted him to his home in Charai, Thane. And just like the 10-hour raid at his residence on Tuesday and his subsequent detention, Thursday's action, too, left his neighbours, especially the children from the area, wide-eyed, and a little scared.

Little ones waiting for their school bus in the morning described the scenes that played out as if out of a movie. Scared, they kept as far away from Ferreira's building as possible.

Curious neighbours

Mohit Solanki, a Std IX student, said, "I stay in Manoj building, next to Sharon [society]. I was waiting for my bus when I saw a van and police car pull up and uniformed officers get down in full force. They took him upstairs. I found the scene straight out of a movie. For the last two-three days, something new has been happening in our area."

Samadhan Gaikwad, naik from Shivajinagar police station, said, "We left from Pune after midnight with Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves. On reaching Naupada police station, five personnel got down and the other six went ahead to Bandra with Gonsalves.

"We are not allowing anyone to meet Ferreira. His family members are allowed to go out, not him. They are allowed to use mobile phones too." MLA Jitendra Awhad, who was allowed in to meet Ferreira yesterday, said, "He is my friend; so, I came to meet him. His mother-in-law was crying when I went there. Arun said what was happening was injustice. We are all supporting him."

