Arun Jaitley appreciates RBI Governor Urjit Patel's services to nation

Dec 10, 2018, 19:41 IST | IANS

Patel, who took charge of the central bank on September 4, 2016, resigned from the post of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor with immediate effect on Monday, citing "personal reasons"

Arun Jaitley appreciates RBI Governor Urjit Patel's services to nation
Arun Jaitley

Reacting to RBI Governor Urjit Patel's sudden resignation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday appreciated his services to the nation and said it was a pleasure working with him.

"The government acknowledges with a deep sense of appreciation the services rendered by Urjit Patel to this country, both in his capacity as the Governor and the Deputy Governor of the RBI. It was a pleasure for me to deal with him and benefit from his scholarship," Jaitley tweeted.

"I wish Patel all the very best and many more years of public service," he said in another tweet.

Patel, who took charge of the central bank on September 4, 2016, resigned from the post of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor with immediate effect on Monday, citing "personal reasons".

"On account of personal reasons, I have decided to step down from my current position effective immediately," he said in a statement released by the RBI.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

arun jaitleynational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

List of 63rd National Film awards hand over to Arun Jaitley

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK