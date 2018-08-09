Arun Jaitley attends Rajya Sabha for first time after kidney transplant

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed happiness on Jaitley's presence in the House

Union Minister Arun Jaitley speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday, Aug 9, 2018./PTI

Union Minister Arun Jaitley today attended the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha for the first time after undergoing a kidney transplant in May. Jatiley, who has been recuperating after surgery, came to the House on a day when Rajya Sabha voted to elected JD (U) member Harivansh as Deputy Chairman. Rajya Sabha MPs, including Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, welcomed him back in the House. He is Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed happiness on Jaitley's presence in the House. Jaitley, who had kept away from public appearance for almost four months, acknowledged the greetings. Jaitley was holding the charge of Finance and Corporate Affairs ministries before the surgery. As he underwent the renal transplant on May 14, his ministerial charges were given to Piyush Goyal on an interim basis. While welcoming Jaitley, Azad suggested that he should take more rest.

Modi, who joined the House after completion of the voting process, said: "I am happy that the Leader of the Rajya Sabha, Arun Jaitley is present today" and recovering. Jaitley also accompanied Harivansh to the designated seat of Deputy Chairman in the House, which is next to that of the Leader of Opposition. As soon as the House assembled for the day, members welcomed him with thumping of desks.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked members not to go near Jaitley or touch him, apparently to protect him from contracting any infection.

Also Read: Arun Jaitley Attacks Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie On Rafale Deal 'Falsehood'

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever