Arun Jaitley compares economic condition of India during NDA, UPA rule

He said that the country has made a leap into the era of high economic policy certainty from the highest level of economic uncertainty during the Union Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2011-2012

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday compared the economic condition of the country during the NDA rule and UPA regime. He said that the country has made a leap into the era of high economic policy certainty from the highest level of economic uncertainty during the Union Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2011-2012.

"From the highest level of economic policy uncertainty in 2011-12, India has made a leap into the era of high economic policy certainty. The Graph of Indian growth story is on an upward trajectory," he said in a tweet after the government tabled the pre-budget economic survey in Parliament today.

The former Finance Minister also tweeted about Swachh Bharat Mission stating, "Swachh Bharat Mission has been an exceptional programme which has brought behavioural changes in India. This initiative is now a peoples mission leading to Swasth and Sundar Bharat."

On the other hand, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram today termed the government's view through Economic Survey as pessimistic about the economy. In a statement, he said there are no growth projections sector-wise in the first survey of the new government and the first under the new Finance Minister.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman earlier today tabled the Economic Survey 2018-19 in the Parliament.

