Did you know these facts about Finance Minister Arun Jaitley?

Arun Jaitley. Pic/PTI

Arun Jaitley

India's current Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is known for his oratory skills and as a great strategist. As the BJP veteran turns 66 today, we highlight some interesting facts about his life and career.

Arun Jaitley was a brilliant student. He studied in St Xavier's School, New Delhi and graduated from Shri Ram College. He passed his Law degree from the University of Delhi and used to practice law just like his father.

In college, Arun Jaitley was the student leader of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Delhi University Campus and later became the President of the University Students' Union in 1974.

Arun Jaitley as a lawyer represented the high profile case for Pepsi Company in a 2002 Supreme Court case against the Coca Cola company. He stopped practicing law from 2009.

During the 1975 emergency under Indira Gandhi, Arun Jaitley was placed under preventive detention for 19 months.

Arun Jaitley has been a leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a member of Rajya Sabha since 2000. He has held several ministerial posts since 1999 such as Minister for Commerce and Industry, Law and Justice and Information and Broadcasting

Arun Jaitley is fond of the sport cricket and has also held the position of vice-president of BCCI but resigned after IPL spot-fixing scandal.

Arun Jaitley is known to be a great strategist. and after the death of Pramod Mahajan and Atal Bihari Vajpayee's retirement, he became the voice of BJP in Rajya Sabha and in 2009 he became Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. His strategies for BJP for 2014 election was one of the reason for massive victory.

is known to be a great strategist. and after the death of Pramod Mahajan and Atal Bihari Vajpayee's retirement, he became the voice of BJP in Rajya Sabha and in 2009 he became Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. His strategies for BJP for 2014 election was one of the reason for massive victory. However, in the same 2014 polls, Arun Jaitley contested direct election for the first time but lost to Congress Leader Amarinder Singh from Amritsar seat.

Arun Jaitley has been married to Sangeeta who is the daughter of Former J&K Finance Minister Girdhari Lal Dogra. They have two children, a son named Rohan and a daughter named Sonali.

