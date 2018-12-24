Arun Jaitley: GST may have single standard rate between 12-18 per cent

Dec 24, 2018, 14:56 IST | IANS

He noted that the standard rate could be between 12 and 18 per cent

Arun Jaitley: GST may have single standard rate between 12-18 per cent
Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday hinted that the country may eventually have a single standard rate of GST adding that the 28 per cent slab will soon be phased out, except on luxury and "sin goods".

He noted that the standard rate could be between 12 and 18 per cent.

"A future roadmap could well be to work towards a single standard rate instead of two standard rates of 12 per cent and 18 per cent.

"It could be a rate at some mid-point between the two. Obviously, this will take some reasonable time when the tax will rise significantly," Jaitley said on a Facebook post.

The country should eventually have a GST which would have only slabs of zero, five per cent and standard rate with luxury and sin goods as an exception, he added.

Regarding the highest tax slab of 28 per cent, the Minister said: "With the GST transformation completed, we are close to completing the first set of rate of rationalisation i.e. phasing out the 28 per cent slab except in luxury and sin goods."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

arun jaitleynational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Massive Fire breaks out at Andheri: Eight dead including a six-month-old baby, 146 injured

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK