Arun Jaitley: Investigative agencies must remain faceless

Jaitley said among the cross-section of various investigative agencies including the police and other specialised investigative agencies, "it goes to the credit of the DRI that by and large it has remained free from any collateral controversies"

Commending the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for remaining free from any major controversy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the investigative agencies are supposed to be faceless.

Investigative agencies should resist the temptation of going to the media "making a lot of song and dance" when the initial investigation starts and when some haul takes place, Jaitley said addressing DRI officials on its 61st Foundation Day.

"But they must as professionals concentrate on strengthening the investigative processes and the investigative evidences, and therefore have to ensure that what is being investigated ultimately results in penalties and convictions.

"That is the real test of an investigative agency. It has be faceless. The lesser it is in the media controversy or the news, the better it is for it," the Minister said, adding the DRI has to endeavour to become a near-perfect organisation.

The DRI has concentrated on its core area of competence and developed expertise in areas where it is primarily supposed to check any harm being done to the country, economy and the national security, he said commending the DRI officials.

The Minister appreciated the agency for honouring some of its officials including former Additional Commissioner L.D. Arora who made the supreme sacrifice and two former Director Generals who laid down the work and organisational culture of the DRI.

"L.D. Arora became a target of the underworld because of his excellence in the investigative record that he had," Jaitley said.

Arora, who was posted as Additional Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) of Mumbai Customs, was killed in 1993 at Allahabad by the underworld.

The DRI is an intelligence and investigative agency for matters relating to violation of the Customs Act. It works to secure India's national and economic security by preventing smuggling of contraband such as firearms, gold, narcotics and fake Indian currency notes.

