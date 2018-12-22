Arun Jaitley: No snooping order

national

The opposition parties slammed the order as unconstitutional, undemocratic and an assault on fundamental rights but Jaitley called it an "ill-informed campaign" and that there were no snooping orders

The Centre on Friday authorised select security and intelligence agencies for purposes of interception, monitoring and decryption of any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer resource.

The agencies empowered by the government in accordance with the Information Technology Act, 2000, include the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

National Investigation Agency (NIA), Cabinet Secretariat (RAW) and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi. The opposition parties slammed the order as unconstitutional, undemocratic and an assault on fundamental rights but Jaitley called it an "ill-informed campaign" and that there were no snooping orders.

