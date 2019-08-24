Search

Arun Jaitley passes away: Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir pay tribute

Updated: Aug 24, 2019, 13:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Arun Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

Late Arun Jaitley at an event a few months back

Former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66 years old at the time of his demise. Confirming the senior leader's demise, Aarti Vij, Chairperson, Media and Protocol, AIIMS said, "It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Member of Parliament (MP) at 12:07 p.m. on Saturday. Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi on August 9 and was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors."

Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre in the Intensive Care Unit.

Top Indian sports personalities took to Twitter to remember the former Union minister Arun Jaitley after his demise on Saturday. Here are some tweets:

With inputs from PTI

