Arun Jaitley passes away: Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir pay tribute

Arun Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

Late Arun Jaitley at an event a few months back

Former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66 years old at the time of his demise. Confirming the senior leader's demise, Aarti Vij, Chairperson, Media and Protocol, AIIMS said, "It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Member of Parliament (MP) at 12:07 p.m. on Saturday. Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi on August 9 and was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors."

Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre in the Intensive Care Unit.

Top Indian sports personalities took to Twitter to remember the former Union minister Arun Jaitley after his demise on Saturday. Here are some tweets:

A father teaches u to speak but a father figure teaches u to talk. A father teaches u to walk but a father figure teaches u to march on. A father gives u a name but a father figure gives u an identity. A part of me is gone with my Father Figure Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. RIP Sir. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 24, 2019

Saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/13m7zBwiE7 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 24, 2019

Pained at the passing away of #ArunJaitley ji. Apart from having served greatly in public life , he played a huge role in many players from Delhi getting an opportunity to represent India. There was a time when not many players from Delhi got a chance at the highest level ..cont — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2019

Very saddened to hear that Shri Arun Jaitley has passed away. Apart from the many hats he wore, he was a cricket lover. Too soon. Only 66. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 24, 2019

