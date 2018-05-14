Arun Jaitley stable after kidney transplant

The transplant was successful, Aarti Vij, doctor and Chairperson of Media and Protocol Division at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said in a statement



Arun Jaitley. File pic



Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant surgery at the AIIMS on Monday, the hospital said, adding that he was stable.

The transplant was successful, Aarti Vij, doctor and Chairperson of Media and Protocol Division at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said in a statement.

"Both the recipient and the donor are stable and recovering well," Vij added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever