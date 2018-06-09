Arun Lal on June 14-18 Test match: Rashid Khan is a good bowler, but in limited overs cricket

Former India batsman Arun Lal feels the five-day format will severely test Rashid Khan, who is Afghanistan's World No. 1 T20 bowler

Afghan spinner Rashid Khan bowls during the third T20I against B'desh in Dehradun on Thursday. Pic/AFP

As Afghanistan gear up to make their Test debut at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore next week, former India opener J Arun Lal reckons India will have no problems in winning the June 14-18 Test. "Although Afghanistan have talented youngsters in the form of spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, they do not have the experience of playing a five-day game. They will be handicapped whereas India will be playing at full strength, except Virat Kohli," said Arun Lal, who made his India debut against a Sri Lankan team that played their first Test on Indian soil – at Chennai in 1982.

Arun Lal felt the five-day format will severely test Rashid Khan, who is Afghanistan's World No. 1 T20 bowler. "Rashid is a good bowler, but in limited overs cricket [only] and I will be surprised if he doesn't offer half volleys and wide deliveries while bowling for longer periods. It will be difficult for them to adjust to the new format," he said.

Rashid claimed eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.45 in Afghanistan's 3-0 T20 International series win over Bangladesh in Dehradun on Thursday. The leg-spinner received the Player of the Series award for his performance.



Arun Lal

Recalling his first Test, Arun Lal said, "I was not tense, but was short of match practice. The season had yet to start, so I did not have enough practice before playing my debut Test. I adjusted as the innings progressed." He scored 63 and one as the Test ended in a draw.

"It was a memorable day (September 17, 1982). I was ready to offer anything to play for my country. So you can imagine how honoured I was. The current Afghan boys, I am sure they'll be very excited as they make their Test debuts. I hope it will be a good Test. I won't be surprised if they give us a good fight, but that won't be adequate," he added.

Also Read: BCCI suspends Punjab wicketkeeper Abhishek Gupta for doping violation

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates