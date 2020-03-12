Arun Lal's pitch comment surprises SCA curator

Saurashtra looked in complete control of the Ranji Trophy final after posting 425 on Day Three against Bengal at the SCA Stadium here, but the controversial wicket continues to be in the spotlight after the visitors ended the day on 134-3. Following Bengal coach J Arun Lal's claims on Monday that it's a "poor wicket", the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) defended their strip on Wednesday.

The SCA issued a statement by head curator Mahendra Rajdev that read: "I was surprised to see the rather critical statement of Bengal coach Arun Lal after the first day's play when Bengal held the upper hand. The pitch may not have had extra bounce which the Bengal bowlers were looking for but that does not make it poor. It is a rather hasty and poor judgement by the Bengal coach and it may not be beneficial for their players when the coach makes a statement like this. It is the same pitch for both the teams, which was prepared under a neutral BCCI curator."

Reacting to the statement, Arun Lal said: "What I know is that this wicket is poor in a proper cricketing sense. It's not perfect for the stature of a Ranji Trophy final. The ball is keeping low. Wicketkeepers are collecting it [the ball] below their knees."

