Aruna Miller follows in Pramila Jayapal's footsteps
If elected, the Hyderabad-born hopeful would be the second Indian-American woman to enter the House after Pramila Jayapal from Washington State
Indian-American civil engineer Aruna Miller, 53, seeking to enter the House of Representatives, is confident of winning from Maryland which has an all-male congressional delegation. If elected, the Hyderabad-born hopeful would be the second Indian-American woman to enter the House after Pramila Jayapal from Washington State.
Miller, who came to the US in 1972 at the age of seven, is vying to enter the House of Representatives - the lower chamber of the US Congress - from a Maryland suburb of Washington DC. Miller is pitted against party colleague David Trone in the Democratic party. The winner of the June 26 primary election is expected to easily sail through given that it is considered to be a Democratic stronghold. Days ahead of the crucial Maryland Democratic primary, Miller exuded confidence that her surging support from the people would be dissuaded by the money power, and help her get on the November Congressional ballot and finally enter the House next January.
Kamala not ruling out 2020 US Prez race
Indian-origin American Senator Kamala Harris has not ruled out the prospects of running for the US President in 2020, according to a media report. Harris, 53, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, is viewed as a rising star in Democratic politics. Pressed on whether she was ruling out a 2020 bid, Harris told MSNBC: "I'm not ruling it out, no."
