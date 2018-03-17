Arunachal Pradesh enacts stringent legislation against rape of minor girl

The Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly today passed a stringent legislation with provision of death sentence or rigorous imprisonment of not less than 14 years in the case of rape of a minor girl below 12 years

The Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly today passed a stringent legislation with provision of death sentence or rigorous imprisonment of not less than 14 years in the case of rape of a minor girl below 12 years. The Bill ' Criminal Laws (Arunachal Pradesh) Amendment Bill 2018, introduced in the house by Home Minister Kumar Waii on March 9 last, was passed by voice votes after members suggested for more stringent laws against perpetrators of crime against women, especially minors.

According to the clause of the Bill, 'whoever rapes a woman below 12 years would be punished with death, or rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not less than 14 years but which may extend to imprisonment for life and shall also liable to fine'. The AP enacted legislation by amending the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973, the Indian Evidence Act 1872 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 in its application in the state in the form a bill.

The bill was brought following a series of recent incidents of rape and murder of minors in the state. It may be mentioned here that between 2015 and November 2017, 225 rape cases were reported in the state. The highest 91 rape cases was reported in 2016. Responding to various suggestions by the members, Waii informed that the bill was aimed to deter the possible perpetrators of crimes against women and to ensure full freedom and dignity of women as enshrined in the Constitution.

