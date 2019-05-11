Arunoday Singh announces separation with wife Lee Elton: We couldn't survive reality

bollywood

Actor Arunoday Singh announced that he and his wife of over two years, Lee Elton, have decided to part ways

Arunoday Singh with his wife Lee Elton. Pic: Instagram/@sufisoul

Bollywood actor Arunoday Singh, best known for his roles in films like Main Tera Hero, Blackmail and Jism 2 has called it quits with his wife Lee Elton. The actor made the announcement by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram.

In his Instagram post, Arunoday wrote, "I haven't been writing or posting for a while. There's a reason for it, a rather sad one: My marriage seems to be over".

"Turns out we were very good at love, but couldn't survive reality. Despite our best efforts, professional counselling, and a current trial separation, nothing seems to have helped bridge the fundamental differences that have emerged between us. It seems wiser to let go. I think we both deserve better. We shall try to resolve this with compassion and dignity", he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arunoday Singh (@sufisoul) onMay 10, 2019 at 6:49am PDT

Arunoday Singh, the grandson of Indian politician Arjun Singh, made his Bollywood debut with the 2009 film Sikandar. The actor and Elton had tied the knot in December 2016 as per Hindu rituals in a grand ceremony in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The big fat Indian wedding was attended by several celebrities including Cyrus Sahukar, Gaurav Kapur and wife Kiran Bhattal, Sarah-Jane Dias, and Yudhishtir.

Last year, on their second wedding anniversary, the Arunoday shared a throwback image of his wedding and wished Lee with an adorable caption, "You make A miracle, Of my every, Morning. Happy Anniversary My Darling."

View this post on Instagram Like a cat, in the clear, evening sun. A post shared by Arunoday Singh (@sufisoul) onFeb 19, 2019 at 4:25am PST

View this post on Instagram Found one A post shared by Arunoday Singh (@sufisoul) onFeb 5, 2019 at 11:20pm PST

On the work front, Arunoday was last seen in a prominent role in Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail, Love Per Square Feet, which released on Netflix, ALT Balaji's web series, Apharan.

