Arunoday Singh: I do my riyaaz for 45 minutes every day

Arunoday Singh. Pic/Sameer Markande

ACE production's Sound Of Music is returning to the city this Friday for a three-week-long-run (Friday through Sunday) and will see Arunoday Singh slip into the role of Captain Georg von Trapp again. The musical, which also marked Singh's live singing debut, was last performed in Mumbai in February, after a hiatus of eight years.



The actor confesses that while he isn't a "bad" singer, he never thought he'd find himself doing so for a live audience. "The makers liked the way I sounded, and I think it is a wonderful opportunity," says the actor, adding that he bagged the project after voice coach Marianne D'Cruz Aiman recommended him for the part. "I had worked with her in my last musical theatre experience, Threepenny Opera last year. I continue to train with her for this act too."

To do justice to his part, Singh trains his vocal chords daily before rehearsals. "I do my riyaaz for 45 minutes every day. There is a set of voice exercises that I have been given, and must follow daily. When I started [singing], my voice sounded like the crushing of gravel. But, I manage the modulations well. I was eager to take up the challenge."

