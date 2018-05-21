Arunoday Singh to play a cop in web show Apharan

Arunoday Singh as even drawn up a list of films with the police force in the backdrop to help him get into the skin of the character



Arunoday Singh

Arunoday Singh plays a cop-turned-criminal on the web show, Apharan. Apart from undergoing rigorous training for his role, the actor has been meeting police personnel to get a better understanding of how to play one on screen. He has even drawn up a list of films with the police force in the backdrop to help him get into the skin of the character.

When recently asked how he feels about the boom of digital mediums, Arunoday told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "I think it is wonderful. I think it has legitimately given so many actors legitimate work... It is not work to look down upon. It is actually good work and it keeps so many people employed and active. The more options actors and writers have, I think it is spectacular."

Does he feel that the digital medium can over take the silver screen? "There's a certain thrill to see a movie in a theatre... But if the theatre people keep over charging us, including for water, then maybe people will stay home and stream (things online). It has to be feasible to go to a theatre. If they are not careful, then digital will overtake only because of the money and the convenience," he added.

