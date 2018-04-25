Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLA Surender Singh send dissent note to NDMC chairman

Following the development, the NDMC chairman has directed concerned officials to include the dissent note in minutes of the meeting, which was held on April 23

Arvind Kejriwal/ File Pic

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Surender Singh on Wednesday sent NDMC Chairman Naresh Kumar a dissent note against the civic body's decision that audio and video recording of the council meetings should not be made public.

Following the development, the NDMC chairman has directed concerned officials to include the dissent note in minutes of the meeting, which was held on April 23.

Kejriwal is a presiding officer of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) meeting while Singh is a member of the council.

"In the instant case, whereas some BJP members had been publicly taking a stand in favour of the 3 issues...however, they said exactly the opposite side of the council meeting.

"In the meeting, dated February 3, 2018, these BJP members strongly opposed DTL scales, 100 percent employment to death cases and regularisation of RMR employees," the note read.

It also said that this is the reason why the BJP members are so "adamant" that the recordings of this meeting should not be made public, else their "duplicity" would get "exposed".

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had asked the NDMC to provide the video recording of its meeting held on February 3 this year.

The move comes after the Delhi chief minister, who presided over the meeting, was denied the video recording by the NDMC, citing that some members have objected to the sharing of the recording.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.