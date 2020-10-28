Arvind Kejriwal acquitted in defamation case filed by BJP lawmaker

A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation case filed by BJP lawmaker Ramesh Bidhuri in 2016.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja acquitted Kejriwal of all the offences charged against him.

The BJP MP had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal four years ago following latter's interview to news channel, where the Chief Minister had made the allegedly defamatory statement that serious criminal cases were pending against Bidhuri.

