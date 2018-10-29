Arvind Kejriwal: Amit Shah encouraging people to violate SC order on Sabarimala

national

A five-judge constitution bench in its 4:1 verdict, had said that banning the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that BJP president Amit Shah through his comments on the Sabarimala verdict was "actively encouraging people to violate the Supreme Court order".

The chief minister hoped that the apex court would take cognisance of Shah's remarks. "Amit Shah actively encouraging people to violate SC orders. Creating anarchy. Hopefully, SC will take cognisance (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted. Addressing a gathering in Kerala's Kannur on Saturday, Shah listed court verdicts which have not been implemented, including on 'Jallikattu' (traditional bull taming sport of Tamil Nadu) and prohibiting loudspeakers in mosques, and said "impractical" directions should not be given by courts and they should pass orders that can be implemented.

On September 28, the Supreme Court paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala. A five-judge constitution bench in its 4:1 verdict, had said that banning the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever